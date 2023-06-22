PIA slashes fares for domestic travel

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The discount is being offered on all classes of domestic flights.

“To celebrate Eidul Adha 2023, PIA offers a special 10% flat discount on travel on the domestic sector during the Eid Days i.e., June 30 to July 1,” the national carrier announced.

The Eid package was announced after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the airliner.

The federal government Tuesday announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2023.

According to a statement issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

The notification issued on Tuesday stated: “In continuation of Cabinet Division’s Circular No. 10-02/2022-Min-II dated 23rd December 2022 regarding Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2023, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is please to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows;

29th & 30th June 2023 (Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week.

29th June to 1st July 2023 (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week.