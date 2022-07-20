PIA slashes fares on international routes

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced a reduction in fares on multiple international routes, following the recent cut in fuel prices, ARY News reported.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has announced 8 percent cut in fares for Canada flights while fares for UAE and Gulf routes have been slashed by 15 per cent.

Similarly, fares for Saudi Arabia routes have been reduced by 10 per cent, the spokesperson added.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight today.

The development came following the announcement from the federal government, notifying a decrease in fares of trains and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

The minister announced a 10 percent reduction in fares of economy class trains and domestic flights of the PIA. “The decision will come into force for 30 days from July 17,” he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the notification for lowering the trains and PIA fares will be issued tomorrow. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 94 percent people in railways and 90 percent of passengers in PIA travel in economy class.

پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں کمی کے بعد پاکستان ریلویز کی اکانومی کلاس اور پی آٸ اے کی اندرون ملک تمام پروازوں پر کرایوں میں 10 فی صد رعایت کا اعلان انشا اللّٰہ آج رات بارہ بجے کے بعد عملدرآمد شروع ھو جائیگا pic.twitter.com/qzt2foOvmR — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 16, 2022

