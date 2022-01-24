PIA steward goes missing from Toronto hotel

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went missing from a hotel after his arrival in Toronto, Canada on board a passenger flight from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Informed sources said that flight steward Waqar Jadon arrived in Toronto from Islamabad via the national airline’s flight, PK-781. He along with other crew members had been staying at a hotel in the Canadian city.

Also Read: PIA air hostess goes missing in Paris

It was only after he didn’t report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan on Jan 23 that his colleagues got to know of his disappearance. Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

The sources said the crew member disappeared in Canada for citizenship.

Also Read: Woman claims jewelry worth Rs4 million went missing aboard PIA flight

Several flight attendants of the national airline have previously slipped into Canada for citizenship.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed the disappearance of the crew member saying the airline management will launch departmental proceedings against him. He added the missing steward’s family members are also being questioned about the matter.

He said the steward will be sacked with all his outstanding dues to be frozen.

Comments