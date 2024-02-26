‘Shukria PIA’: Another flight steward goes ‘missing’ in Canada

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has gone missing in Canada following the arrival of the national airline’s flight from Islamabad to Toronto, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maryam Raza, the PIA flight steward, was part of the flight crew traveling from Islamabad to Toronto.

Air hostess Maryam Raza was deputed at PIA flight PK 782. She vanished in Toronto when the flight landed at Toronto airport with a note in her room on uniform ‘Shukria PIA’ (Thank you, PIA).

The PIA steward was scheduled to perform her duties on the PIA flight PK 784 from Toronto to Karachi.

Last year, an air steward for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto which the airline authority confirmed.

The flight attendant Ramzan Gul boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew, confirmed the PIA spokesperson.