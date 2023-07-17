29.9 C
PIA steward suspended for ‘harassing’ female staffer at Canadian hotel

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its steward over a complaint of ‘offensive behavior’ with a female staffer at a Canadian hotel, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PIA administration suspended its steward – named Idrees Khan – after found involved in “exhibiting offensive behavior with a female room service staff of Chelsea Hotel [Canadian hotel].”

The notice stated that the incident occurred at Chelsea Hotel (Canada) on July 07 and was reported by Country Manager (Toronto).

Following the alleged incident, the hotel staff called the Canadian police on complaint of the female staffer. The police asked the senior flight steward to leave the hotel immediately after allegedly detaining him for some time.

Moreover, Idrees Khan was also blacklisted by the hotel management for the future. Idrees arrived in Toronto from Islamabad on July 7 by PIA flight PK 781.

In a statement a PIA spokesperson said there was no truth in the rumours of the steward’s arrest and being taken to the police station. “Idrees was suspended after the victim woman filed a complaint with the PIA administration,” the statement added.

