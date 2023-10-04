PIA suspends flights operation to Canada?

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday clarified that its flight operations to Canada are normal as per schedule, ARY News reported.

The national flag carrier issued a clarification after it was reported that the PIA plane was grounded over non-payment of dues.

Sources told ARY News that PIA flight PK 790 was stopped in Canada on ground handling and fuel company complaints.

However, a PIA spokesperson said the ground handling company’s dues of $200,000 have been cleared

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight operations have been disrupted as five Boeing aircraft were grounded.

As per details, three Boeing 777 aircraft were grounded because of maintenance while two others were permanently grounded as they had no engine.

Currently, out of 12 PIA Boeing aircraft seven are operational as one aircraft is dysfunctional in Jeddah. The national airline needs $60 million for the maintenance of aircraft.