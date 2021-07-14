PIA suspends Saidu Sharif flights months after resumption

SWAT: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flights to and from Swat’s Saidu Shrif airport, rendering it non-operational again.

The national flag carrier cancelled Islamabad-Saidu Sharif flights due to lack of the required number of passengers.

In March, the Saidu Sharif airport was made operational on a request by the airline. PIA’s inaugural flight had landed at the airport on March 26, marking resumption of flights to Saidu Sharif after 17 years.

The national airline had announced to operate two flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saidu Sharif in a week.

The Saidu Sharif airport had been non-operational since 2004 after the national flag carrier ceased to operate commercial flights to this destination due to security reasons.