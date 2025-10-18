PIA to launch direct flights to Muscat from Islamabad, Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of new direct flight routes to Muscat from Islamabad and Lahore, bringing good news for the Pakistani community in Oman.

According to PIA, the first flight from “Lahore to Muscat” will depart on October 29, 2025, followed by the start of “Islamabad to Muscat” flights on October 30. Both routes will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the airline expects the new routes would not only increase revenue but also enhance connectivity for passengers traveling between Pakistan and Oman.

In a statement posted on social media, PIA said “From the scenic beauty of the Margalla Hills to the timeless charm of Muscat — PIA is proud to bring back direct flights between Islamabad and Muscat, reconnecting cultures, memories, and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, PIA is set to resume its flight operations to the United Kingdom (UK) after several years, with the first flight from Islamabad to Manchester scheduled for October 25.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott welcomed PIA’s return to British skies, calling it a “historic moment” and a positive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

She said the resumption of direct air links will bring Pakistan and the UK closer, enhancing travel, trade, and tourism opportunities.

UK authorities also appreciated the efforts of the PIA administration, noting that the restored service will provide much-needed convenience to the Pakistani community residing in the UK.