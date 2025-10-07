PIA to resume UK flights on October 25

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume its flight operations to the United Kingdom (UK) after several years, with the first flight from Islamabad to Manchester scheduled for October 25.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott welcomed PIA’s return to British skies, calling it a “historic moment” and a positive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

She said the resumption of direct air links will bring Pakistan and the UK closer, enhancing travel, trade, and tourism opportunities.

UK authorities also appreciated the efforts of the PIA administration, noting that the restored service will provide much-needed convenience to the Pakistani community residing in the UK.

Read more: PIA accelerates preparations to resume UK flight operations from THIS month

Earlier, the CEO of PIA conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming UK operations, including a technical review of a Boeing 777 aircraft at the Asfahani Hangar in Karachi.

Accompanied by senior officials, the CEO issued directives to ensure the aircraft is fully upgraded and operationally ready in accordance with international standards.