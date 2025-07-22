PIA accelerates preparations to resume UK flight operations from THIS month

KARACHI – July 22, 2025: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has expedited preparations for the resumption of its flight operations to the United Kingdom in August 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, the national carrier is expected to recommence direct flights to the UK starting August, following the recent lifting of a five-year ban on all Pakistani airlines by British authorities.

In this context, the CEO of PIA conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming UK operations, including a technical review of a Boeing 777 aircraft at the Asfahani Hangar in Karachi.

Accompanied by senior officials, the CEO issued directives to ensure the aircraft is fully upgraded and operationally ready in accordance with international standards.

Sources further revealed that the Chief Technical Officer briefed the PIA CEO on the aircraft’s preparedness and enhancements being made specifically for the UK route.

The management is currently awaiting formal approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) to commence services.

PIA’s return to British skies marks a significant development in the airline’s efforts to regain international credibility and restore global connectivity, particularly after the lifting of the airspace restriction that had remained in effect since 2020.