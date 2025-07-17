PIA ‘seeks’ permission to resume UK flights after ban removal

Following the recent lifting of the UK ban on flights, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ‘sought’ permission to resume directs flights to Britain, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, PIA has formally submitted a written request to the UK Civil Aviation Authority seeking immediate approval to operate flights to Manchester.

The airline is reportedly optimistic about receiving flight clearance within the next few days.

Initially, PIA plans to commence operations from Islamabad to Manchester, while formal requests for resuming services to London and Birmingham will be submitted at a later stage.

Pakistani airlines were banned over ‘fake degrees’ of Pakistani pilots issue that was raised during PTI government tenure by the then-aviation minister.

According to the UK High Commission statement, Pakistani airlines can now seek operational clearance from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) to resume services.

Read more: Pakistan allowed to operate direct flights to Britain after UK CAA lifts ban

The British High Commission clarified that the removal from the safety list was conducted through an independent and technical process.

The decision is expected to strengthen ties between the UK and Pakistan, home to over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage and thousands of British nationals.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion annually. Easier travel is anticipated to boost family reunions, tourism, and business exchanges, further solidifying this economic relationship.