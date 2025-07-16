Pakistan allowed to operate direct flights to Britain after UK CAA lifts ban

The United Kingdom (UK) has officially lifted restrictions on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to once again apply for flight operations to the UK, the British High Commission announced.

Pakistani airlines were banned over ‘fake degrees’ of Pakistani pilots issue that was raised during PTI government tenure by the then-aviation minister.

According to the UK High Commission statement, Pakistani airlines can now seek operational clearance from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) to resume services.

The British High Commission clarified that the removal from the safety list was conducted through an independent and technical process.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan expressed gratitude for the collaboration between UK and Pakistani aviation experts and welcomed the development, stating, “I look forward to flying with a Pakistani airline.”

The High Commission further noted that improved air connectivity between the two countries will help reunite families and strengthen people-to-people ties.

It also underlined the importance of the economic relationship, highlighting that Pakistan is the UK’s third-largest trading partner in the region, with bilateral trade reaching £4.7 billion annually.

Noteably, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban on PIA in November 2024. This paved the way for the airline’s potential return to United Kingdom skies.