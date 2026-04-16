PIA to 'relocate' finance, supply chain departments to Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration has decided to shift its Finance and Supply Chain departments to Islamabad as part of an administrative move, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In the initial phase, around 20 officers from the Finance Department, including the General Manager, have been transferred. Additionally, six officers from the Supply Chain Department, also including the General Manager, are being relocated from Karachi to Islamabad.

All affected officers have been instructed to report to Islamabad by 2 May.

According to sources, General Manager-level officers will be granted a relocation allowance of up to Rs150,000. Meanwhile, officers in Groups 7 and 8 will receive a shifting allowance of Rs100,000.

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully completed a test flight of its previously grounded Boeing 777 aircraft, which has been out of service since May 2025.

Read more: PIA resumes London flights after six years

According to details, the Boeing 777 aircraft of PIA, registered under AP-BGZ, had been grounded due to the unavailability of essential spare parts.

With the reintegration of the Boeing 777 into the fleet after successful test flight, PIA will have an additional aircraft available for long-haul operations, enhancing capacity on international routes.

The airline’s fleet expansion aims to improve scheduling flexibility and meet growing passenger demand.

After a six-year suspension, Pakistan International Airlines officially resumed its flight operations to London on March 29, 2026.