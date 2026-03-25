PIA to resume direct flights to London from March 29 after six-year gap

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to London starting March 29, 2026, after a six-year pause.

According to a PIA statement, the national flag carrier will operate four weekly non-stop flights from Islamabad and Lahore to London, offering faster, smoother, and more comfortable connections for passengers.

A PIA spokesperson said the airline was increasing its flights to the United Kingdom. “From March 29, 2026, PIA will operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London. These flights will land at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4. This marks the resumption of services after a six-year gap,” he added.

He further highlighted that London was PIA’s “first-ever” international destination and continues to be one of its most important routes. Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed for the London operations.

Before the 2020 ban, PIA was operating 10 weekly flights to London.

The UK had imposed a flight ban on PIA in July 2020 following concerns raised by the then-aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar, regarding the credentials of the airline’s pilots.

PIA restored some of its UK operations on October 25, 2025. UK authorities have praised the airline’s efforts, noting that the restored service will provide much-needed convenience for the Pakistani community residing in the UK.

Earlier, PIA unveiled a landmark partnership with rail networks in Canada and the United Kingdom, allowing passengers to travel by air and train on a single ticket.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has formally launched its Air–Rail (Air-to-Rail) service, giving passengers a seamless journey beyond major international airports.

Under the new arrangement, passengers flying with PIA to Toronto will be able to continue their onward journey by train to eight major cities across Canada without purchasing a separate rail ticket.

The integrated ticketing system ensures smoother connections, reduced travel hassle, and better coordination between flight and train schedules.