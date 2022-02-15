PIA to start direct flights to Australia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate direct flights to Australia twice a week, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

The national airline will launch its flight operation to Australia with two direct flights from Lahore and Karachi in the last week of March, they said.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that PIA will operate direct flights to Australia twice a week, for which it will use its Boeing 777 aircraft.

He said the national flag carrier has approached Australia’s aviation authority for permission to start the flight operation.

It is noteworthy that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has worked out a business strategy for the loss-making national flag carrier to turn it into a profitable entity.

The comprehensive plan devised by the International Air Transport Association envisages the national flag carrier turning into a profit-making organisation by 2024. Under the new strategy, the number of planes in the airline’s fleet will be increased from 29 to 49 while the number of passengers travelling on Pakistan International Airlines flights from 5.2 million to 9 million.

