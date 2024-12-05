UK lawmakers urge lifting ban on PIA flights

LONDON: Pakistani-born British lawmaker Yasmin Qureshi has written to the UK Transport Secretary, urging the removal of the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the UK, ARY News reported.

Qureshi’s request comes after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban on PIA flights to Europe.

The EASA ban was imposed in 2020 due to concerns over pilot certifications and safety standards. However, after conducting audits and reviewing PIA’s safety protocols, the EASA has deemed the airline safe to operate in European airspace.

Lawmakers argue that the direct flights will provide convenience to Pakistani residents in the UK and boost trade and tourism between the two countries.

Earlier, in a major development, Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said that the European Union (EU) has lifted the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

According to Asif, the European Aviation Authority on Friday accepted the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) request to lift the ban on PIA flights to the EU.

Khawaja Asif stated that the removal of the ban will help expedite the PIA privatization process, as the rating of the national flag-carrier has significantly improved.

In a statement issued on X, the aviation minister wrote: “It is a momentous day to announce that European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe.”

The development came after a comprehensive review by the EU Air Safety Committee, which involved an on-site evaluation of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and sample assessments of Pakistani air carriers.

It is pertinent to note here that the UK and several other EU countries suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licenses in 2020.