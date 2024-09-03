PIA wins award at Karachi leadership conference

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was recognized for its outstanding contributions in the field of social services, receiving the prestigious CSR Award at the Seventh 24th CSR Leadership Conference and Awards Ceremony.

The event, attended by representatives from multinational corporations, banks, and social circles, highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility in the community.

Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani presented the award to PIA spokesperson Abdullah H. Khan.

On this occasion, Khan shared insights into PIA’s extensive CSR activities, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to social responsibility at a macro level.

Earlier to this, the newly established Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) convened its first Board of Directors meeting, with Secretary Aviation presiding as Chairman.

During the meeting, the Board approved the service regulation structure for the newly formed Authority, marking a significant step in its operational framework.

However, no decision was reached regarding the pension issues of retired employees, leaving this critical matter unresolved.

The discussion is expected to continue in future meetings as the Board works to address the concerns of former employees.