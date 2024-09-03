Pakistan Airports Authority holds its first board meeting

KARACHI: The newly established Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) convened its first Board of Directors meeting, with Secretary Aviation presiding as Chairman.

During the meeting, the Board approved the service regulation structure for the newly formed Authority, marking a significant step in its operational framework.

However, no decision was reached regarding the pension issues of retired employees, leaving this critical matter unresolved.

The discussion is expected to continue in future meetings as the Board works to address the concerns of former employees.

Earlier in the day, the CAA issued a cautionary directive to pilots of all airlines, urging them to exercise extreme care during landing and take-off at Islamabad International Airport.

The airport authority issued the advisory after the concerns of runway slipperiness caused by stormy monsoon rains.

Runway No. 18L at Islamabad Airport is reported to be particularly wet, raising fears of planes potentially slipping during flight operations.

The CAA has emphasized the importance of caution, especially during this season’s unpredictable weather.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab.