CAA warns of slippery runway risks amid heavy rains in Islamabad

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a cautionary directive to pilots of all airlines, urging them to exercise extreme care during landing and take-off at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The airport authority issued the advisory after the concerns of runway slipperiness caused by stormy monsoon rains.

Runway No. 18L at Islamabad Airport is reported to be particularly wet, raising fears of planes potentially slipping during flight operations.

The CAA has emphasized the importance of caution, especially during this season’s unpredictable weather.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall has broken the heat spell in several areas including Shadman, Gulberg, Model Town, Jail Road, and Ichhra.

Heavy showers also lashed Gujarat and its surrounding areas. In Kasur’s Kanganpur and nearby regions, there were also significant downpours.

Showers were also reported in Azad Kamshir on Friday. Areas including Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, Khari Sharif, Jatlan, and Mangla experienced heavy rain.