Rain lashes Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall has broken the heat spell in several areas including Shadman, Gulberg, Model Town, Jail Road, and Ichhra.

Heavy showers also lashed Gujarat and its surrounding areas. In Kasur’s Kanganpur and nearby regions, there were also significant downpours.

Showers were also reported in Azad Kamshir on Friday. Areas including Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, Khari Sharif, Jatlan, and Mangla experienced heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, light rain has been ongoing intermittently since last night in parts of city, making the weather pleasant. Gadap Town, Surjani Town, New Karachi, and North Karachi received light showers, while Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, and nearby areas also witnessed light rain.

The Meteorological Department reports that Karachi’s weather is expected to remain cloudy today. The current temperature has been recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

Winds in Karachi are blowing at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometers per hour, which is expected to increase to 30 to 35 kilometers per hour during the day. The temperature is expected to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius during the day.