PIA’s Ispahani Hangar parking area 'sealed' at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The parking area of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Ispahani Hangar at Karachi airport has been sealed, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft engineers and staff have been barred from entering the hangar premises.

The parking zone was sealed jointly by Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and the airline’s security teams.

Sources added that the Society of Aircraft Engineers’ office is also located within the Ispahani Hangar parking area.

The PAA had issued a notice a week earlier instructing the Society of Aircraft Engineers to vacate the office.

Separately, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a 15% discount on flights to Canada, a move to facilitate the travellers.

According to the airline, passengers traveling to Canada can avail the discount until October 10.

The discounted tickets would be valid for travel between September 30 and December 19.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan to Canada, effective from September 13 to 27, 2025, due to required maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft.

PIA officially declared regarding flight suspension in a recent announcement.