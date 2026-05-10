THATTA: A speedy bus carrying picnickers to Keenjhar Lake in Thatta from Karachi on Sunday overturned near Chhato Chand leaving 20 persons injured including women and children.

“The bus went out of control of the driver due to reckless driving and overturned,” according to eyewitness accounts.

Local people in a relief operation, immediately shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Thatta for initial medical attendance, while some of the injured in precarious condition have been transferred to Karachi.

The relatives of the injured said that the patients were sent to Karachi in private vehicles owing to absence of the Rescue 1122 ambulance in Thatta Civil Hospital.

They also complained that the injured persons were kept in waiting for over two hours for medical attendance.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the bus being overturned due to overspeed.

Police has launched an inquiry into the incident.