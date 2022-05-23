In pictures: Team ‘Joyland’ represents Pakistan at Cannes Film Festival

Young filmmaker Saim Sadiq and the cast of ‘Joyland’ took over Cannes to represent the first-ever entry from Pakistan at the film festival.

The entire team of ‘Joyland’ including lead actors Alina Khan and Sana Jafri, along with Showbiz veteran Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Ali Junejo, and Rasti Farooq, made a stylish entry at the French Riviera as they posed for the official photocall.

📸 C’est dans la boîte ! #Photocall JOYLAND de Saim SADIQ

It’s a wrap ! Photocall JOYLAND by Saim SADIQ#Cannes2022 #UnCertainRegard pic.twitter.com/TiKbsPM4Nf — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 22, 2022

Transgender actor Alina Khan stole the attention with her neon set, a bright yellow skirt and pink crop top with butterfly embellishments. On the other hand, fashionista Gilani played safe in a white minimalist midi dress with a tie-up neckline, and thin strappy heels.

Jafri and Junejo twinned in grey hued pantsuits with contrasting shirts, while Saeed sketched the Pakistani culture in her deep blue and fuchsia ethnic attire with chunky oxidized jewels.

It is pertinent to mention that filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ will premiere at the Cannes film festival today(Monday). The Pakistani title made to the list of 14 features in the ‘UnCertain Regard’ category for the year 2022.

Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ is the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”

The title is led by Alina Khan, with an ensemble cast including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed play pivotal roles.

The project has been produced by the ace actor/director of Pakistan Sarmad Sultan Khoosat with Apoorva Guru Charan and Lauren Mann. ‘All Caps’ and ‘Khoosat Films’ have bankrolled the project which created history.

