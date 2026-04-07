Picsart launches monetization to reward creators for original content

AI-powered design platform Picsart is launching a creator monetization program that is open to all users, with no invite lists or minimum audience requirements.

The program encourages creators to produce original content using Picsart tools for specific campaigns, share that content on their social media channels, and earn revenue based on audience engagement rather than follower counts.

With this program, Picsart is evolving from a simple creative tool into a platform where creators can earn money, intending to attract and retain digital talent actively. Once creators sign up, they will have access to a dashboard displaying current prompts and creative challenges.

For example, a campaign may ask creators to generate animated content using Picsart Aura, the platform’s AI conversational assistant. The company highlights that simply generating AI images without creative effort will not lead to meaningful engagement or earnings.

Once content is finalized, creators must submit a brief form that includes the live social media URL and relevant campaign tags. The content is then posted by the creator directly to their Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X accounts.

Creator earnings are calculated based on key performance metrics, including views, comments, shares, and overall reach. Users can monitor these metrics on their personal dashboard and easily process withdrawals via Stripe.

“We’ve always believed that creativity should be for everyone, and now, so should the rewards,” Picsart founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan stated. He added that the creator economy has a structural problem where platforms have never truly committed to compensating everyday creators, and this straightforward program aims to fix that.

The unicorn startup, established in 2011, provides a range of earning opportunities for creators who produce tutorials, edits, or short-form videos. This expansion closely follows Picsart’s launch of an AI agent marketplace, which allows users to hire AI assistants for various editing tasks on platforms like Shopify.