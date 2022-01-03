Pictures from Rea Moammar Rana’s engagement event

Rea Rana, the elder daughter of celebrated film star of Pakistan, Moammar Rana, got engaged in a glitzy event, with close friends and family in attendance.

The star-studded engagement ceremony of Moammar Rana’s first-born took place in Lahore on Sunday and was attended by many of his industry pals, such as film actors Afzal Khan and wife Sahiba, Ghulam Muhiuddin, Reema Khan, Farooq Hasan, Haider Sultan, Saud Qasmi, and wife Javeria, Saima Noor among others.

The beautiful bride picked a champagne-toned embellished ensemble from Lahore-based designer Nickie Nina, that was complimented with dainty pearl jewelry. Rea was dolled by Allure Salon with gold heavy eyes and pink pout.

The photo gallery that Rea shared on her Instagram blog was captioned with “I got hitched to my bestfriend for life 💍 There is no one I’d rather spend my life with & this is just the starting! Remember us in your prayers ❤”.

Javeria Saud, a known name in Pakistan’s drama industry and wife of film actor Saud Qasmi, took to photo and video sharing site Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event, which sees Lollywood stars with their families, was captioned with “Stars shine more brightly with their families”.

The gorgeous film actor Reema, who was among the guest list of the lavish event with her husband Dr. Tariq Shahab, also shared a bunch of photos with the couple and other guests. She captioned the photo gallery with “ATTENDED THE BEAUTIFUL ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY OF MY DEAREST COLLEAGUE MOAMMAR RANA’s BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS RIYA IN LAHORE”.

Moammar Rana is a celebrated actor and director of the Pakistani film industry and has received several accolades for his services to the entertainment industry. Moammar and his wife Mehnaz are proud parents of two girls, Rea and Ranyea.

