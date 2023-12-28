Pierce Brosnan risks jail for walking into dangerous hot spring

Hollywood veteran Pierce Brosnan could land in jail after allegedly walking into dangerous protected hot springs while visiting Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

The 70-year-old James Bond actor allegedly entered restricted zones to get a closer look at the Mammoth Terraces, violating federal law. This act could lead to a six-month prison term and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Brosnan, 70, is accused of venturing into dangerous areas of the park off-limits to the public.

He will reportedly appear in the courtroom on January 23 next year following the alleged violations on November 1 earlier this year. Brosnan, 70, has been charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court documents, per MailOnline.

It was earlier in November that the iconic British actor was spotted out and about after showcasing his figure during a trip to the beach recently. He was spotted out in Malibu, California, where he appeared to be out shopping in the community, where he’s understood to live with his family.

Pierce is best known for having played the lead role in the James Bond film series from 1995 to 2002. He made his debut in GoldenEye (1995), before appearing in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and The World Is Not Enough (1999). His stint in the role concluded with Die Another Day (2002).