Piers Morgan criticizes Meghan Markle following tributes at Princess Diana’s gravesite

Broadcaster and outspoken royal commentator Piers Morgan has launched fresh criticism at Meghan Markle following reports and images linked to the Sussex family’s recent visit to Althorp House—the ancestral estate and final resting place of the late Princess Diana.

The controversy erupted after photos depicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, paying respects at the estate’s oval lake surfaced online, prompting intense debate among royal watchers.

Piers Morgan Questions Timing and Optics

Speaking on his talk show program, Morgan voiced strong skepticism regarding the public sharing of moments at what is traditionally considered a strictly private family sanctuary.

Morgan argued that using images from Princess Diana’s grave for public visibility or media narratives crosses an established boundary surrounding royal privacy:

“The insistence on turning deeply personal, private family Tributes into public content is precisely why public trust continues to erode,” Morgan asserted during his broadcast.

He further suggested that such releases risk overshadowing genuine acts of remembrance, echoing concerns previously raised by commentators who questioned whether filming or photography occurred during the family’s visit to Northamptonshire.

Contrast with Prince William’s Approach

The commentary highlights the stark contrast in how Princess Diana’s two sons handle her enduring legacy:

Prince William: Consistently advocates for keeping visits to Althorp strictly off-camera, treating his mother’s gravesite as a quiet sanctuary away from public platforms.

Prince Harry & Meghan: View sharing family Tributes—including introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to their grandmother’s heritage—as an authentic way to include their global audience in their personal journey.

Ongoing Public Debate Over Sussex Media Tributes

This latest exchange is part of a broader ongoing discussion regarding how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex manage their public relations. While supporters view the tributes as sweet, family-centered moments connecting the young children to their late grandmother, critics like Morgan argue that commercial or media ties should remain entirely separate from sacred family spaces.