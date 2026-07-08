Piers Morgan roasts Harry over costly court loss

British television host piers morgan has taken a smug victory lap on social media after prince harry, sir elton john, and other major celebrities were soundly defeated in their major privacy war with associate newspapers london.

The high court of england and wales officially threw out the high-profile privacy lawsuit prince harry and other celebrities launched against the parent company of the daily mail and the mail on sunday earlier this week after a lengthy 11-week trial the prior earlier year, a final ruling this prior week concluded the claimants ‘failed to prove their pleaded allegations,’ and tossed out the entire case legal.

Experts say the total damages being sought and the massive legal expenses during the long battle comes out to be around 50 million piers morgan weighs in on the loss one of the many high-profile media figures who has had his share of run-ins with prince harry, morgan wasted little time sharing his thoughts on twitter once the ruling came down “devastated about prince harry’s 50m high court defeat to the daily mail,”.

Morgan wrote ironically on x. “i do hope it doesn’t bankrupt him.” he then followed up with an even more scathing take on a report from the mail on the subject: “massive win for the mail, massive defeat for the ginger whinger and the other celebrities involved who love to use the media when it suits them.

How delicious that he’s come back to uk just in time to be humiliated. Expect the mother of all tantrums later…” within the high court privacy case the expansive lawsuit had prince harry on the stand and included other high-profile celebrities including sir Elton John and actress Elizabeth Hurley accusing the tabloids of widespread invasions of privacy and unlawful intelligence gathering to gain private information for articles between 1993 and 2018. while representatives for the celebrities fought for ‘substantial damages,’

The high court backed the tabloid publisher, who dominated the case. The lawsuit was the third and final one prince harry initiated as part of his decades-long legal crusade against the British press which have exacerbated ties with his relatives.