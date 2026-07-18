Piers Morgan sends stark message to Harry and Meghan

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has taken another public swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of blatant hypocrisy regarding the digital safety of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The media personality’s sharp critique arrives fresh on the heels of the Sussexes’ highly publicized private reunion with King Charles III at Highgrove House-marking the first time the monarch has seen his grandchildren in person in years.

The ‘Privacy’ Contradiction Speaking in a candid interview with Woman & Home, Morgan sarcastically referred to the California-based couple as his “old friends” before taking issue with their public messaging.

He pointed out a glaring contradiction in how the Duke and Duchess handle their family’s public image.

While the couple frequently uses their global platform to lecture the public on the dark dangers of the internet and the absolute necessity of online child safety, they chose to share a highly visible birthday photograph of their five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. “My old friends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep preaching to us about privacy and about the need to be careful online, and how dangerous it is for kids,” Morgan stated.

“And then what did they do?

They upload photographs of their five-year-old child on social media to billions of people, immediately recognizable.”

The former Good Morning Britain host expressed sheer confusion over the move, questioning the strategy behind their public public-relations decisions.

Why would you lecture the world to be very careful with children online and then put your own child out there to millions of people? It makes no sense to me.”

A ‘Classic’ Double Standard While Morgan acknowledged that the couple’s fiercely loyal fanbase might see the situation differently, he remained entirely unconvinced, calling the decision a textbook example of royal contradictions. “To me, that is a classic example of the kind of double standard that I think is ridiculous,” Morgan concluded. “If you are going to start preaching about stuff, at least try and live up to it.

Don’t immediately do something which is the complete opposite of what you’ve been preaching about.”

The commentary highlights the ongoing media storm surrounding the Sussexes. Despite strict safety anxieties that initially threatened to cancel their journey across the Atlantic, the family ultimately made the trip to the UK so Archie and Lilibet could spend time with their grandfather.

While the family transition to California in 2020 was built on a desire for independence and tighter boundaries with the press, insiders close to the camp suggest a shifting perspective.

Sources recently revealed that both Harry and Meghan are increasingly open to rebuilding broken bridges and keeping their children connected to their British heritage.

Whether this shift will involve a tighter lid on their children’s public photos-or more critiques from commentators like Morgan-remains to be seen.