Piers Morgan undergoes surgery after serious fall

Renowned British television commentator Piers Morgan was admitted to the hospital after suffering a serious injury. The 60-year-old broadcaster updated his fans via Instagram on January 18, revealing that he had broken a bone after “tripping on a small step.”

Explaining how the incident took place, Morgan posted a selfie from his hospital bed to his official account. In the caption, he detailed the event by explaining that he tripped inside a London hotel restaurant and “fell like a sack of spuds.” The fall resulted in a fractured neck of the femur, an injury so severe that he required a new hip. He noted that he is currently recovering in the hospital and will be on crutches for six weeks, with a ban on long-haul flying for the next twelve weeks, sarcastically remarking that his New Year was “off to a cracking start.”

In the shared photo, the Piers Morgan Uncensored host can be seen hooked up to an IV and receiving oxygen. Despite this, he offered a thumbs up to show he is hopeful for a quick recovery. He also shared an X-ray image, circling the specific point of the fracture to show his followers the extent of the damage.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with well-wishes. Supporters sent messages such as “Wishing you better” and “Speedy recovery,” while others empathised with the pain, commenting, “Ouch, mate. Get well soon.” Many followers also advised the broadcaster to get plenty of rest to ensure he heals properly.