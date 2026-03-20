Airspace closure strands hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq

IRAQ: More than 500 Pakistani pilgrims have been stranded in Iraq after the closure of airspace due to the ongoing Iran war, leaving them stuck in Karbala under difficult conditions, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the stranded pilgrims include women, children, and elderly individuals. Reports further suggest that many are now facing severe hardships as they have run out of money, leaving them without access to food, essential supplies, and medicines.

The situation has worsened for elderly pilgrims, as the lack of medicines has led to deteriorating health conditions among several individuals.

The pilgrims have claimed that the Pakistani consulate has not established any contact with them so far. In response to their worsening situation, the affected individuals have recorded and released a video, urging Pakistani authorities to take immediate action and provide assistance.

Iran war triggers sharp drop in Pakistan flight operations

Pakistan’s international flight operations have seen a sharp decline of nearly 50 percent in early March, primarily due to regional instability linked to the ongoing Iran war and resulting airspace restrictions, ARY News reported.

According to aviation data, a total of 1,127 international flights were operated between February 1–10, compared to just 572 flights during March 1–10, reflecting a steep and unusual drop within weeks.

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The decline comes as Gulf airspace closures and heightened security concerns continue to disrupt flight operations across the region. Several flights have been cancelled, while others have been rerouted or reduced in frequency, significantly affecting connectivity.

Pakistan’s aviation sector, which heavily depends on Middle Eastern routes, has been particularly vulnerable. Travel demand to key destinations such as Dubai and other Gulf hubs has dropped noticeably, further compounding the impact.

However, flights to Saudi Arabia have seen a relative increase in proportion, largely driven by religious and essential travel, as non-essential travel declines amid uncertainty.

Industry observers say the situation highlights the fragility of Pakistan’s aviation sector, which remains highly exposed to geopolitical tensions. The latest disruptions underscore how quickly global conflicts can impact air travel, especially in regions reliant on transit through sensitive air corridors.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but a full recovery is expected to depend on regional stability and the reopening of key airspace routes.