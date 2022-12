ISLAMABAD: The district administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

 

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad imposed Section 144 in the federal capital. The notification stated that action will be taken against the violators of the pillion riding ban under Section 144.

According to the district administration, the pillion riding ban will stay into effect from December 31, 6:00 pm to January 1.

Comments