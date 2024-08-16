Pilot killed in Russia military plane crash

One pilot was killed and three injured when a Russian fighter plane crashed during a training flight over Siberia, the regional governor said on Friday.

The Tu-22M3 plane went down late Thursday in a deserted area over the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev said.

Rescue efforts “lasted all night… unfortunately one of the pilots couldn’t be saved”, Kobzev wrote on Telegram, citing the defence ministry.

The three wounded pilots were hospitalised, he said, adding that according to preliminary information the crash was caused by a “technical failure”.

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range strategic bomber made by the Tupolev military manufacturer.