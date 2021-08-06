Pilots eject safely as PAF fighter jet crashes amid Attock training session

ATTOCK: No casualties reported as the two pilot ejected and landed safely after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet crashed on Friday during a training session, ARY News reported.

Responding to the incident the Pakistan Air force (PAF) authorities said no reports of any life losses have emerged from the ground, while both the pilots in the training jet ejected the crashing flight timely and landed safely as well.

Air Headquarter has constituted a board to learn facts on how and why the fighter jet crashed, PAF said.