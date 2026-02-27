Pink addressed separation rumors from Carey Hart

Pink is setting the record straight.

After a report surfaced claiming the singer and her husband, Carey Hart, had separated for a second time after 20 years of marriage, the Grammy winner quickly shut down the speculation.

A source had alleged that the couple recently parted ways, though representatives for both Pink and Hart declined to comment at the time. However, on Thursday, February 26, the “Trustfall” singer addressed the claims directly in a video shared to Instagram.

“So, I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and my 9-year-old are also unaware,” she said in the video.

Pink continued, “Or, do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women’s hockey team is.”

“Or do you want to talk about the fact that I got nominated, the first year I was eligible, for the Rock and Roll motherf–king Hall of Fame. Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise?” she added before telling fans it was “fake news.”

Pink and Carey Hart share two children, daughter Willow Sage, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 9. The Trustfall singer and the former pro motocross racer married in Costa Rica in January 2006.