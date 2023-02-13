Pink Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad on Feb 18: Memon

KARACHI: After launching the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, the Sindh government on Monday announced to introduce the service in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh information and archives minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Pink Bus Service will be launched in Hyderabad on February 18.

He said Pakistan is listed among the countries, which are providing separate transport services to women.

The Sindh minister also announced the expansion of Pink Bus Service’s routes in Karachi from February 20.

Memon terming the Peoples Bus Service, one of the best services in the world, said the expansion of routes of Pink Bus Service will facilitate the women commuters.

Earlier, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

