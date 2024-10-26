Minister announces pink buses for Lahore female travelers

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced the launch of “Pink Buses” designated for women in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The transport minister made these remarks while addressing the Punjab Assembly. Bilal Akbar said that the Pink buses will be introduced on 16 routes across Lahore, with one to two buses allocated per route .

He said that a total of 300 buses will be plying in Lahore to facilitate women’s transportation. The transport minister said that the buses will operate on 16 designated routes across the city.

Bilal Akbar also announced to construct the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in other cities including Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

“Lahore has already seen significant investment, and now it is time to focus on other cities,” he added.

He said that 5,000 to 6,000 buses will be allocated to each divisional headquarter.

Earlier on September 28, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated five new hybrid double-decker buses aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism in the province.

The new hybrid buses is deployed on various routes in Lahore to support metropolitan tourism.

The initiative includes plans to expand the service, with one bus each being added to Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. Additionally, double-decker bus services will be launched in Multan and Faisalabad to further promote tourism.

In Lahore, three of the newly introduced buses operates on a route starting from Gaddafi Stadium, connecting passengers to various tourist attractions across the city.