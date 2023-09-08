Pink eye infection: Special guidelines issued to airports, airlines

The Sindh health authorities have issued special guidelines to the airports and airlines after a rise in pink eye infection or conjunctivitis cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial Border Health Services (BHS) director Dr Murtaza Shah said in a statement that guidelines have been issued to the medical staff and airlines after a rise in pink eye infection cases.

The airlines have been directed to ask the infected passengers to contact the doctor of the health department at the airports.

Dr Shah clarified that no travel ban is imposed on the passengers infected with Pink Eye, however, the health department’s doctor will give travel advice to the infected traveller after examination.

Pink eye is caused by a virus or bacteria that is very contagious and spreads easily and quickly from person to person.

People can reduce the risk of getting or spreading pink eye by following some simple self-care steps.