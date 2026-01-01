P!nk kicks off 2026 from hospital bed after neck surgery

P!nk has kicked off her new year from a hospital bed!

The 46-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to share an update with her 11.4 million followers.

She posted a smiling selfie from her hospital room, showing a white bandage on her neck.

“I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse,” the pop star wrote.

P!nk further added, “I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

The singer went on to reveal she had discs placed in her neck, explaining, “It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth.”

“Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made,” she added.

P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Moore, is married to Carey Hart and shares two children with him: Willow and Jameson.