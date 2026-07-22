'Pink Panther' theme saxophonist Plas Johnson dies at 94

Legendary saxophonist Plas Johnson, best known for performing the unforgettable saxophone solo on The Pink Panther Theme, has died at the age of 94.

Johnson passed away at his home in Los Angeles on July 15, just days before his 95th birthday, according to his children, Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver.

The family said the acclaimed musician had recently performed for residents at his retirement community, continuing to share his passion for music until the end of his life.

Johnson’s smooth, instantly recognizable saxophone performance on Henry Mancini’s The Pink Panther Theme became one of the most iconic melodies in film history. Written for the 1963 comedy The Pink Panther, the jazz-infused score remains one of Hollywood’s most celebrated soundtracks and is ranked among the American Film Institute’s greatest film scores of all time.

one of the most memorable instrumental pieces ever recorded.

Following news of his passing, harmonica player and record producer Bob Corritore paid tribute to Johnson, describing him as a “musician’s musician.”

In a Facebook post, Corritore praised Johnson’s warm tone and expressive phrasing, while recalling that the saxophonist remained humble about his early recordings despite their lasting influence.

Fans and fellow musicians also remembered Johnson for his remarkable contributions to jazz, blues, pop, and film music over a career spanning several decades.