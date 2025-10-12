Sindh govt warns public against fake social media messages on pink scooties scheme

KARACHI: The Sindh government has warned public against fake social media messages on pink scooties scheme after taking notice of fake social media messages, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, the claims on social media suggesting that citizens must register and make payments under the scheme are completely false and misleading.

“The Sindh government clearly states that such messages are fabricated and untrue,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Pink Scooties project is a welfare initiative launched by the government to empower women.

Under the project, scooties are being provided free of cost to eligible women, the statement said.

The spokesperson urged the public not to trust unofficial websites, links, or social media accounts spreading such misinformation.

The Sindh government has also initiated legal action against individuals and groups involved in circulating fake messages and misleading the public, the spokesperson added.

On September 25, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday distributed free pink electric scooters to working women in Karachi.

As per details, a ceremony was organised by Sindh government to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women.

The ceremony was attended by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the PPP government is working hard to provide facilities to the women specially working women.

Criteria for distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.