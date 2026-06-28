KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the provincial government will launch a Pink Taxi Scheme for women as part of its broader electric vehicle (EV) transport initiative.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, Memon said the government had taken several measures to empower women, adding that the Pink Taxi Scheme would follow the launch of the Pink Scooter programme.

He said authorities had directed traffic police to take action if men were found riding pink scooters issued under the scheme. “We have received complaints that some women’s brothers are using the scooters, and necessary instructions have been issued to address the matter,” he said.

The minister said the upcoming EV Pink Taxi Scheme would include a fleet of pink taxis dedicated to women, adding that the provincial government would soon share further details of the project.

Read more: Pink Taxi scheme announced in Sindh

Highlighting the government’s transport initiatives, Memon said Sindh was the first province in Pakistan to introduce electric buses. Responding to criticism over the limited number of scooters distributed, he noted that only 150 women held driving licences when the Pink Scooter Scheme was launched.

“Today, around 25,000 women have applied for driving licences,” he said, describing the initiative as a major step toward women’s empowerment. He added that the government was committed to providing scooters to all eligible women, saying, “Even if 100,000 women obtain licences, it is our responsibility to provide them with scooters.”

Memon also claimed that the Sindh Revenue Board had recorded the country’s strongest tax collection performance, stating that its revenue growth stood at 24 percent compared with the Federal Board of Revenue’s 10 percent growth.