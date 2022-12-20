Pink taxi: Sindh govt to launch women-only service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of information ministry, made the announcement while talking to the media.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

Memon further said that pink taxis would be driven by women while cameras will be installed inside cars. The transport minister said that the pink taxi service is being launched on directions of FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Back in October, a women-only free-of-cost bus service had been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan. The pink bus service, inaugurated by Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, is operating on four key routes in Gilgit and Skardu between 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

