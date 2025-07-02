Pipeline supplying gas to Punjab blown up in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists have blown up main transmission gas pipeline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, which was supplying gas to Punjab, local police said on Wednesday.

Lakki Marwat police said that the terrorists again detonated explosives to blow up the gas pipeline near Wandah Ameer in Torwah area of Saddar police jurisdiction.

The pipeline blast suspended gas supply to Punjab, police said.

The police personnel and the gas company officials have reached to the spot and the pipeline’s repair work has been initiated.

Terrorists had detonated the gas pipeline, carrying gas to Punjab, at the same spot around a week ago.

Earlier, saboteurs had targeted the gas pipeline several times at different points.

The police earlier said that the terrorists have targeted a key gas pipeline from the Bettani Gas Field to Punjab, using explosives to destroy a main section of the line.

Police have started investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.