web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pipeline supplying gas to Punjab blown up in Lakki Marwat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists have blown up main transmission gas pipeline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, which was supplying gas to Punjab, local police said on Wednesday.

Lakki Marwat police said that the terrorists again detonated explosives to blow up the gas pipeline near Wandah Ameer in Torwah area of Saddar police jurisdiction.

The pipeline blast suspended gas supply to Punjab, police said.

The police personnel and the gas company officials have reached to the spot and the pipeline’s repair work has been initiated.

Terrorists had detonated the gas pipeline, carrying gas to Punjab, at the same spot around a week ago.

Earlier, saboteurs had targeted the gas pipeline several times at different points.

The police earlier said that the terrorists have targeted a key gas pipeline from the Bettani Gas Field to Punjab, using explosives to destroy a main section of the line.

Police have started investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.