Pirates of the Caribbean 6 takes major step

Despite three of the original films in the franchise becoming $1 billion box office hits, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series has been on a hiatus for nearly ten years. The upcoming sixth film would mark the first fresh chapter since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, yet it has remained in development limbo for years. Unfortunately, while much of the fandom remains hopeful for another adventure, several intricate difficulties have prevented the project from moving forward.

Disney has been developing a sixth installment since at least October 2019. However, the past seven years have seen little progress due to various behind-the-scenes issues, including Johnny Depp’s protracted legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Nevertheless, as Disney continues to revive other major franchises, there remains hope that these characters will return to the spotlight.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the franchise’s longtime producer, recently provided an update to Collider regarding the sixth film and Depp’s potential return as Captain Jack Sparrow. Bruckheimer suggested that Depp might return “if he likes the way the part’s written,” though the film currently lacks a finalized script, production schedule, or cast. He confirmed that the team is “still working on a screenplay” and is “close on part of it.”

The previous installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, saw Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) break Poseidon’s Trident, effectively lifting all curses of the sea. This freed his father, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), from his duty as Captain of the Flying Dutchman—a role Will assumed after the death of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) in At World’s End. Consequently, Will was finally able to reunite with Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). Additionally, the film featured the sacrifice of Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), who gave his life to save his daughter, Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), during the battle against Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).

The franchise’s future may also hinge on a lingering plot thread: the post-credits scene of the fifth film. In that sequence, Will Turner is awakened by a shadow resembling Davy Jones. As the camera pans to the floor, it reveals water and barnacles, hinting at Jones’s eventual return despite his apparent death in the third film. While the primary focus currently remains on securing Depp’s return, this supernatural storyline could serve as a major narrative hook for the next sequel.