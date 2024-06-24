Pirates of the Caribbean actor killed in shark attack

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actor Tamayo Perry died on Monday after he was attacked by a shark.

Perry, a surfer and lifeguard who appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush, was bitten by a shark several times near a beach in Hawaii, a US media outlet reported.

Rescue teams arrived at the Mālaekahana Beach after receiving a call about a man who suffered from several shark bites.

Rescue workers brought Tamayo Perry to shore via jet ski and pronounced him dead at the scene in the shark attack.

The deceased worked as a lifeguard since July 2016 and was also a professional surfer for over a decade.

Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all,” Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said during a press conference, according to the AP.

“He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

Perry portrayed one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

The 2011 film, starring Johnny Depp as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, also starred Penelope Cruz and Geoffrey Rush.

Along with the Pirates movie, Perry also had roles in Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and Charlie’s Angels sequel Full Throttle while he also appeared in a Coca-Cola advert.