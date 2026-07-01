Pitbull Glasgow weather warning: Bellahouston Park concert faces thunderstorms and rain

Fans heading to Pitbull’s “I’m Back” concert at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, have been warned of severe weather. A moderate weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place and could cause disruption during the event.

Weather Warning Details for Bellahouston Park

Meteoblue issued a moderate weather warning for the area.

Warning period: From 00:00 on July 1 until 03:00 on July 2.

Risk: Thunderstorms and heavy rain may cause disruption.

Forecasts also show a 60% chance of precipitation on Friday with temperatures up to 73°F, plus gusts up to 28mph. Wind speeds are expected to be high across Bellahouston Park.

Pitbull Concert Times and Venue Info

The Glasgow Summer Sessions show is scheduled for Bellahouston Park, Mosspark/Dumbreck, south Glasgow.

Event details:

Gates open: 5:00 PM

Show ends: 11:00 PM

Curfew: 11:00 PM

Age rules: 14+ only. Under 16s must be with an adult 21+

Shuttle buses will run from Buchanan Bus Station between 4:30pm and 7:00pm, returning between 10:00pm and midnight.

Advice for Concertgoers

Organisers have not cancelled the show, but attendees should check updates before travel. With thunderstorms and rain forecast, fans are advised to bring waterproofs and plan for possible delays.

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

What People Want to Know

Is Pitbull’s Glasgow concert still on despite the weather warning? Yes, as of July 1, 2026 the show is going ahead with a 5pm gate time, but a thunderstorm warning is active.

Where is Bellahouston Park? It’s in the Mosspark/Dumbreck area of south Glasgow, near Ibrox Stadium.