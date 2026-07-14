Pitbull has added another milestone to his career after earning a Guinness World Records title during a sold-out concert in London, where thousands of fans donned bald caps in tribute to the music star.

The rapper – whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez – made history at BST Hyde Park on Sunday when 22,141 concertgoers wearing bald caps gathered at the venue, setting the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people in bald caps. The achievement was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford.

The record-breaking moment was inspired by a fan tradition that has grown over recent years, with concertgoers dressing like Pitbull by wearing bald caps, sunglasses and sharp suits. The trend has become so popular that fans have dubbed themselves the “Bald Es.”

Pitbull had previously expressed his desire to turn the viral phenomenon into an official Guinness World Record, and Sunday’s event made that goal a reality.

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The celebration extended beyond the record attempt. Nearly 70,000 fans packed Hyde Park for the performance, making it the largest-attended concert in the festival’s history.

Fans around the world were also able to witness the historic occasion through a three-hour livestream on Pitbull’s official YouTube channel.

Once on stage, Pitbull delivered a high-energy performance filled with some of his biggest hits, including “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hotel Room Service,” “International Love,” and “I Feel Good.”

The show featured surprise appearances from longtime collaborator Lil Jon and Kesha. Pitbull also paid tribute to his British fans by performing Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” before wrapping up the night with “Give Me Everything” and a fireworks display over Hyde Park.

The record-breaking concert comes during Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour, which has reportedly sold more than 2 million tickets across 27 countries, making it the biggest solo tour of his career.