Pitch curator of match between NZ, Afghanistan found dead: sources

ABU DHABI: Pitch curator of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi Mohan Singh has been found dead on Sunday, said sources.

According to ARY Sports Correspondent, Shoaib Jatt, the pitch of the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also made by Mohan Singh. Sources privy to the development said that Mohan Singh has allegedly committed suicide, while the administration has launched an investigation into the matter to unearth the cause behind the death.

The 36-year-old Mohan Singh is an Indian resident.

As we watch #NZvAFG at Abu Dhabi, another reminder that life is so fragile…the chief curator at AD passed away before the game..a personal tragedy because I knew Mohan Singh (from Mohali) ever since he moved to the UAE. Prayers, Mohan. You will be missed — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 7, 2021

Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have all performed on wickets that are the work of Mohan Singh.

Mohan came to Abu Dhabi in September 2004 after training to be a curator in India at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali, where he had been employed since 1994, first as a ground supervisor as well assisting the coaches in a number of sports including tennis and swimming before his focus moved on to cricket.

He had three offers and took up the job at Abu Dhabi instead of positions in Uganda and within India.

