PKR extends gains against USD in interbank

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday gained 12 paisa against US dollar in the interbank, SBP said.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit (PKR) appreciated by Rs0.12 to close at Rs285.52 in the interbank.

In the open market, the greenback was being traded at Rs287 against the rupee.

The rupee closed at 285.48 against the US dollar the other day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish trend to break another record by crossing 60,000 points for the first time in its history on Tuesday.

The market gained 611 points to reach 60,423 points at 10:00 in the morning on Tuesday.